Julia M. Campbell CHARLESTON - Julia M. Campbell, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away May 07, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Greater St. Mark A.M.E. Church, 8816 Old Jacksonboro Rd. Hollywood, SC 29449. She will be laid to rest in Sarah King Cemetery, Parkers Ferry Rd. Adams Run, SC. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her children, Barbara Ford and Sandra Boatwright (Clarence); grandchildren: Jamaal Green, Antonio Ford, Deontre' Ford, Shakeil Boatwright and Beatrice Ford; sisters: Kathleen Larkin, Odessa Smith, Patricia Brown, Shirley Miller and Phyllis McCanic; brothers: Levon Brown, Willis Brown, Earl Brown, Lorenzo Brown and Andrew Drayton and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Frank McCanic and Ms. Daisy Green Brown. Family and friends may visit at 1960 Savage Rd. Charleston, SC 29407. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019