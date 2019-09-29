|
Julia M. Gadsden Simmons Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Julia M. Gadsden Simmons are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1057 5th Avenue, Charleston, SC. Interment - Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her daughters, Joanne Wright (Ricky), Carol Simmons and Janette Simmons; sons, Leroy Gadsden and Calvin Gadsden (Cynthia); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019