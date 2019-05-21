Julia Mae Green LADSON - Mrs. Julia Mae Green 80, of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Julia Mae Green, those of her late husband, Mr. Isiah Green, late son, Mr. Robert Green, Sr., brothers, Messrs. David Fields (Christine), Joseph Fields (Betty), Walter Fields (Juanita), grandchildren, Ms. Syretta Phelps, Ms. Tanesha Green, Mr. Robert Green, Jr., great-grandchildren, Mr. De'Ontay Winchester, II., Mr. Elijah Phelps, Mr. De'Ondray Winchester, Mr. Aiden Commodore and Mr. Austin Commodore are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 10 a.m. at New Holmes Street Baptist Church, 7 Killians Street, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Mrs. Green at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 to 6: p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:a.m. until service time. Interment: Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, 187 Bull Corner Road, Yemassee, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019