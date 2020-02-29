|
Julia Metts Knight COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Julia Metts Knight, wife of the late Levi Augustus Knight, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing, Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was 98. Mrs. Knight was born in Cottageville June 15, 1921, a daughter of the late Reuben Metts and Viola Hyrne Metts. Mrs. Knight was a former bookkeeper for Port City Bank, North Charleston and Farmers and Merchants Bank, Walterboro. In later years, she worked alongside her husband at K&K Tractor Company, Walterboro, a family-owned business. She was a former member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church's Women's Society of Christian Service and a former member of the Colleton County Homemaker's Extension Club. She was the oldest living member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Surviving are her beloved children: Randy Knight (Linda) of North Charleston and Janice Brabham (Harry) of Hanahan. "Momma Julia" deeply loved her seven grandchildren: Dowl Knight (Gwen), Sean Knight (Penny), Becki Gerard (Perry), Martin Brabham (Mandy), Ben Brabham (Joanna), Bill Tindall (Shirley) and Jan Shirey (Alan) and her twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel M. Bishop and Beatrice M. Dugan. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 12:00 PM in the Rehoboth United Methodist Church, Cottageville, with burial following in Jordan Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church or Hospice of Charleston. The family thanks the caregivers of Sandpiper and the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Charleston. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020