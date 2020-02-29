Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home - Walterboro
117 Paul Street Historic District
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 549-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Metts Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Metts Knight Obituary
Julia Metts Knight COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Julia Metts Knight, wife of the late Levi Augustus Knight, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing, Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was 98. Mrs. Knight was born in Cottageville June 15, 1921, a daughter of the late Reuben Metts and Viola Hyrne Metts. Mrs. Knight was a former bookkeeper for Port City Bank, North Charleston and Farmers and Merchants Bank, Walterboro. In later years, she worked alongside her husband at K&K Tractor Company, Walterboro, a family-owned business. She was a former member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church's Women's Society of Christian Service and a former member of the Colleton County Homemaker's Extension Club. She was the oldest living member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. Surviving are her beloved children: Randy Knight (Linda) of North Charleston and Janice Brabham (Harry) of Hanahan. "Momma Julia" deeply loved her seven grandchildren: Dowl Knight (Gwen), Sean Knight (Penny), Becki Gerard (Perry), Martin Brabham (Mandy), Ben Brabham (Joanna), Bill Tindall (Shirley) and Jan Shirey (Alan) and her twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel M. Bishop and Beatrice M. Dugan. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 12:00 PM in the Rehoboth United Methodist Church, Cottageville, with burial following in Jordan Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church or Hospice of Charleston. The family thanks the caregivers of Sandpiper and the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Charleston. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -