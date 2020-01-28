|
|
Julia Nell Hamer Hanahan - Julia Nell Hamer, 72, of Hanahan, SC, wife of Joseph Heustess Hamer Jr., entered into eternal rest Monday, January 27, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 11:00 am. Interment, Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. Julia was born April 12, 1947, in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Floyd Thomas and Dorothy Morris. She was a Public School Crossing Guard and a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church Choir. She was also a member of the Senior Saints Group. She is survived by husband; daughter, Rebecca Lee-Ann (Kurt) Infinger of Cross, SC; brother, Charles Smith of Ridgeville, SC; sister, Kathy Corbett of Orangeburg, SC; four grandchildren: Lane Crenshaw of Columbia, SC, Alyssa Ferguson of Cross, SC, Jennifer Infinger of Summerville, SC, Tony Aldrman of Cross, SC, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020