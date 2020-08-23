Lt. Col. Julian Hobert Carnes, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - On Friday, August 21, 2020, Lt. Col. Julian Hobert Carnes, Jr. (US Army, Ret.), 86, of Mount Pleasant, SC, peacefully entered into eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family. Julian, known in the family as "Buddy", was born January 30, 1934, in Miami, FL to Julian H. and Edna V. Carnes (nee Cummings). He graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1951. Julian attended The Citadel (where he was known as "Monk"), graduating in 1955 with a BS in Civil Engineering, and was immediately commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant of Engineers in the Regular Army. While on active duty, he earned a MS in Civil Engineering from Stanford in 1964. During his 20 plus year military career, Julian served in the US, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. While stationed in Germany in 1958, Julian met and married Ute Gisela Wilhelmy. He commanded units from platoon through battalion (24th Engineer Battalion, 4th Armored Div., W. Germany). After serving at The Pentagon on The Army Staff, Julian retired in 1975. Following his military career, Julian was employed by The American Iron and Steel Inst., and then SeaLand Corp. In 1981 he started his own business, Concrete Coring Co. Thereafter, he worked for Day & Zimmermann, until establishing Phoenix Consultants, Inc. After retiring in 2002, Julian and Ute moved to the Lowcountry, where they enjoyed the company of Citadel classmates and alumni, and where he played golf. In 2010, he co-founded the Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, and until his passing was committed to helping fellow sufferers. Julian was a Master Mason, a member of the German Friendly Soc., the Washington Light Infantry, Der Deutsche Bruderliche Bund, a Life Member of The Citadel Alumni Assoc., the 196th Light Infantry Brigade Assoc., the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Military Officer Assoc., and the American Mensa Society. Julian was a devoted father and husband, who lived by his values: honesty, integrity, and service to country and community. He is survived by his caring wife of 62 years, Ute G. Carnes; daughter Barbara U. Carnes-Warren (David); son, Lt. Col. Christopher S. Carnes (USA, Ret.) (Heather); brother, Douglas M. Carnes (Beth); three grandchildren: Charlotte, Annabelle, and Theodore Warren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Roper Hospice Cottage for their compassionate care. Regretfully, due to COVID-19, all services are private. Burial with military honors will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr- Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may in Julian's memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston