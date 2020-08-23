Sad to learn of LTC Carnes' death. Honored to serve together in the 24th Engineer Battalion - learned many valuable lessons from him. Gratifying to have attended an incredible reunion of the 24th officers hosted by LTC Carnes in Charleston - here we reconnected after 48 years! May he Rest In Peace. For Ute and Chris - Arlene and I extend our condolences.

Stephan Bassett

Served In The Military Together