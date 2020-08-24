1/
Lt. Col. Julian Hobert Carnes Jr.
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Lt. Col. Julian Hobert Carnes, Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.) MT. PLEASANT - GERMAN FRIENDLY SOCIETY: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS acknowledge the passing of our late member Lt. Col. Julian Hobert Carnes, Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.). All services will be private. BY ORDER OF: Richard H. Perkins President Arthur L. Ellis, Jr, Secretary Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Service
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Interment
Beaufort National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Carne's family, you have our
deepest sympathy on your loss. Such patriotism as Julian had is an inspiration. We wish you peace and comfort as you grieve.
Todd and Marce Cunningham
Family Friend
August 24, 2020
Dear Ute, Chris, Barbara and all of the Carnes Family,

Please accept Judy and my heart felt sympathy. We all morn Julian's passing.

As my boss, Julian could be fierce in his constructive criticism, but that was for a good reason. I was a twenty-one year old 2nd Lieutenant. But I was not alone. However, our defense was to call him as silly name " Julie Baby," which stuck.

As a friend, he was gracious, funny, and up lifting. After Vietnam, he lifted my spirits by reminding me to be proud of my military service, which has lifted me up to this day.

On the humorous side, he got in the last shot. In our last Zoom muster. He referred to a serious incident that occurred in German, while on an Operational Readiness, Test (ORT), the "Nightmare from Hell. Walker." I can't imagine how frustrating it was for him, to be distracted by a conflict with the German Police in the middle of a ORT.

He also reminded me that no one gets off earth alive.

So as we salute our fallen commander, we also say good bye to our friend.

Adios amigo,

Richard A Walker, Captain, USAR (The Big)
Richard Walker
Friend
August 23, 2020
Sad to learn of LTC Carnes' death. Honored to serve together in the 24th Engineer Battalion - learned many valuable lessons from him. Gratifying to have attended an incredible reunion of the 24th officers hosted by LTC Carnes in Charleston - here we reconnected after 48 years! May he Rest In Peace. For Ute and Chris - Arlene and I extend our condolences.
Stephan Bassett
Served In The Military Together
August 23, 2020
One of the best friends in high school, college and since that I ever had. May The Lord welcome him into heaven.
Russell Parker
