Dear Ute, Chris, Barbara and all of the Carnes Family,



Please accept Judy and my heart felt sympathy. We all morn Julian's passing.



As my boss, Julian could be fierce in his constructive criticism, but that was for a good reason. I was a twenty-one year old 2nd Lieutenant. But I was not alone. However, our defense was to call him as silly name " Julie Baby," which stuck.



As a friend, he was gracious, funny, and up lifting. After Vietnam, he lifted my spirits by reminding me to be proud of my military service, which has lifted me up to this day.



On the humorous side, he got in the last shot. In our last Zoom muster. He referred to a serious incident that occurred in German, while on an Operational Readiness, Test (ORT), the "Nightmare from Hell. Walker." I can't imagine how frustrating it was for him, to be distracted by a conflict with the German Police in the middle of a ORT.



He also reminded me that no one gets off earth alive.



So as we salute our fallen commander, we also say good bye to our friend.



Adios amigo,



Richard A Walker, Captain, USAR (The Big)

Friend