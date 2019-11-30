Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian Ray Youmans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Ray Youmans EL MACERO, CA -Julian Ray Youmans, 91, died in El Macero, California on November 12th, 2019 following an extended illness. Julian was greatly loved by his family and friends, and will be deeply missed. Julian was born in Appling County, Georgia on January 2, 1928 to John Edward Youmans, Jr. and Jennie Lou Milton Youmans. He grew up in the Ten Mile community, outside of Baxley, Georgia. Julian entered the US Navy after high school graduation, where he served from 1944 to 1946. In 1952, he graduated from Emory Medical School in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed his Neurological Surgery Residency at the University of Michigan in 1958. While at the University of Michigan, Julian also obtained his Doctor of Philosophy in neuroanatomy and neurophysiology in 1957. Julian's field of work, both in private practice and University affiliations, took him to many locations early in his career. He settled permanently with the University of California, at Davis in 1967. Julian served as Professor and Founding Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery, where he actively practiced until 1991. In addition to receiving numerous awards for innovative contributions to his field, Julian continues to be credited for creating and editing the enduring text "NEUROLOGICAL SUGERY, A comprehensive Reference Guide to the Diagnosis and Management of Neurosurgical Problems." He had a passionate interest in continual learning, as well as a community minded conscience. Julian was instrumental in the expansion of housing for UCD students and applied his penchant for hospitality into local businesses. He continued to be active in managing a family business with his three sons. He was also on the Board of Directors of a private, social club, The Bohemian Club, in San Francisco. Through this club he met many national and international leaders in education, government, industry and society in general. Julian met and married Nancy Nesbit in 1954. Together they had three sons. He is survived by their three children, Reed Nesbit (Susan), John Edward (Rose) and Julian M. (Julie). He is also survived by longtime companion, Georgene Pucci. Julian leaves a legacy of love and affection for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. If you wish, donations may be made to the , in Julian's honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019

