Julian "Nickey" Ripon Tucker SUMMERVILLE - Julian "Nickey" Ripon Tucker was born in Charleston, SC to the late Loyless "Barney" Barnwell Tucker and Maude Sweat Tucker on May 19,1938. He entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2020 at 3:45pm at his home in Summerville,SC. Leaving behind his two daughters, Arlene T. Wyrick and Julie T. Owens and her husband Danny Owens, a son, John O. Tucker and his wife Kathleen M. Tucker. Also, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and his sister, Phronie T. Kelly. Preceded in his death are parents, and 3 brothers, L.B. Tucker, William "Skeeter" Tucker, Charles Tucker, Also, daughter, Cheryl T. Bondurant, and two granddaughters Britney R. Tucker and Rebecca A. Wyrick. Nickey lived in Givhans, SC until about 5 yrs old, then moved to Summerville SC. He was married to the late Katherine Coveney Tucker for 61 yrs. He worked as a Carpenter for Fitz Simmons, a Fabricator/ Welder at GE and Electrician helper at HR Allen Inc. He was in the Army National Guard, where he was an expert shooter. Nickey loved hunting & fishing with his family. He loved the Lord and going to church. He was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher, too. He loved to witness to people where ever he was. He loved to sing and was in the choir and a quartet. Everyone loved him. His favorite songs were "How Great Thou Are", "Victory in Jesus", "Soon" and "Very Soon", "What a Day That Would Be", "What a Friend We Have in Jesus". He was known for his smile. He was such an encourger to others. He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19, We will not be able to have a service. Arrangement are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Service Summerville,SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2020