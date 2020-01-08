|
|
Julie Sageser McDonald Charleston - Julie Sageser McDonald, 44, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Kenneth G. McDonald entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Julie was born May 5, 1975 in Summerville, South Carolina, daughter of Robert E. Sageser and June Dunbar Sageser. She was a 1993 graduate of Stall High School and attended Winthrop University. She was employed for many years in human resources with InterContinental Hotels Group, IHG, where she was well respected by her colleagues. She was devoted to her son. Julie loved her nephews, animals and had a heart of gold with a one of a kind laugh. She enjoyed crafting and traveling. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth G. McDonald and son Justin G. McDonald both of Charleston, SC; parents, Robert E. and June Dunbar Sageser of Walterboro, SC; brother, John Sageser (Jane) of Fort Mill, SC and four nephews, Evan and Nathan Sageser, Rhett and Cody Blanton. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contribution may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020