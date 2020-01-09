Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Sageser McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Sageser McDonald Obituary
Julie Sageser McDonald Charleston - The family of Julie Sageser McDonald will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contribution may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -