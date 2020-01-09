|
Julie Sageser McDonald Charleston - The family of Julie Sageser McDonald will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contribution may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020