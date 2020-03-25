Home

Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Hill Christian Church
1420 Carter Rd
Ridgeville, SC
1963 - 2020
Juliette Trappier Obituary
Juliette Trappier Moncks Corner - Juliette Trappier, affectionately known as CANDY, was born to the late Bertie Adams and Edward Lee Word on February 15, 1963 in Bronx, NY. She was reared by her late grandparents, John Henry and Julia Hampton. God called Candy home March 22, 2020 from her earthly home in Moncks Corner, SC. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son, Denaje and Israel Trappier. The love ones of Juliette Alicia Trappier are invited to attend her Final Viewing Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10am - 11am at Liberty Hill Christian Church 1420 Carter Rd Ridgeville, SC. A graveside service will follow at Sharon Cemetery on Hwy 27, Ridgeville, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 4PM to 6PM at the funeral home. Candy's memories will be treasured by her husband, Dale Trappier, her children, Antonio (Tiesha) Trappier, Bernadette (Jarrett) Lampkin, Latoya Trappier and a host of family and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional services have been entrusted to ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville, SC. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020
