Julius Alonzo Singleton Awendaw, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Julius Alonzo Singleton, those of his mother, Mrs. Jennie Waites Singleton; and father, the late Henry Singleton; siblings, Jennie (Willie) Hazel, Angela M. Singleton, Anabell (Elijah) Campbell, Emily (Leroy) Drayton, Mary Johnson, Violet Jones, Edward Allen Singleton and Charles J. Singleton; nieces; nephews; are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Goodwill A.M.E. Church 2818 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 on Thursday August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
