In Loving Memory Of JULIUS BROWN July 22,1938 ~ August 28, 2013 It's been six years since you went on to glory and you're surely missed. With each new sunrise and sunset brings another chance to remember a fond memory of the things you've said and done. Those memories help us smile even when we want to cry. Thank you for all the love and support you've given us. You are truly our guardian angel and we feel your presence everywhere. Until we meet again, Katherine Brown, Sharon Brown-Wilkinson and Rudy Wilkinson
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019