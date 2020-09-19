1/1
Julius Dover
Julius Dover Johns Island (Red Top) - Mr. Julius Dover, of Johns Island (Red Top), SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary J. Dover and loving children, Ronald Dover, Randell Dover, Julie Ann Freeman (Timothy), Adrie Singleton (James), and James P Dover (Rhonda). A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 3PM until 7PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
