Julius Dover Johns Island (Red Top) - Mr. Julius Dover, of Johns Island (Red Top), SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary J. Dover and loving children, Ronald Dover, Randell Dover, Julie Ann Freeman (Timothy), Adrie Singleton (James), and James P Dover (Rhonda). A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 3PM until 7PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455.
