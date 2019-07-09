Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
1951 - 2019
Julius Gilliard
Julius Gilliard Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Julius Kenneth Gilliard are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Gilliard is survived by his three daughters, Debra Wiggins, Demetrial Witherspoon (Waddell) and Kennecia Smith (Patrick); eight grandchildren; sister, Debra Guild (Cyril); brothers, Thomas Gilliard and Barry Gilliard; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; beloved pet, Gucci; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Gilliard; and parents, Thomas Gilliard and Ruth Choice Gilliard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 10, 2019
