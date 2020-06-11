June Eve Devereaux Cammer
June Eve Devereaux Cammer SOUTHAVEN, MS - June Cammer, 92, widow of John James "Johnnie" Cammer, formerly of Bonneau and North Charleston, SC, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Southaven, MS. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. June was born June 6, 1927 in Dublin, GA, daughter of the late Clarence Dunbar Devereaux and Bessye Parker Devereaux. She moved from GA to SC in her teens, attending North Charleston and Chicora High. June spent most of her married life in North Charleston, where she attended St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church and Cherokee Methodist. She was a homemaker, church secretary, and director at Ben Tillman playground. After moving to Bonneau SC, she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bonneau, as well as the Bonneau Beach Kitchen Band and Civic and Garden Club. In 2015, made the move to Southaven, MS to be near extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Forever Young, a social group for seniors in Southaven. June loved sewing, cooking, gardening and playing bunco. She will be remembered for putting others first, and always helping those in need. She is survived by children, John James "Butch" Cammer III (Sandy), Clarence Devereaux "Dev" Cammer (Peggy), Betty June "B.J." Cammer and Patricia Crain (Leon). She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Louise Devereaux Brown. The family requests that any memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 108 W. Church Street, Bonneau SC 29431, or Hospice Care at www.encompasscares.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
