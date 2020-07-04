June Guerry Clark MELBOURNE, FL - June Guerry Clark died June 30, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. She was born April 25, 1932 in Marion, SC, the daughter of the late John Thomas and the late Eloise Caison Guerry. She is survived by one son, Montgomery "Monty" Guerry Wilson (Delilah) and her extended family of Palm Bay, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Herbon Clark, and her brother, Rev. Doctor Wendell Guerry. She is survived by two grandsons, Kyle Wilson (Magi) of Goose Creek, SC, and Joshua Wilson of Cocoa Beach, FL and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Franklin "Buddy" Guerry (Darlene) of Winston Salem, NC and their children Wendy Laraine Guerry of Winston Salem, NC and Tim Guerry (Jennifer) of Lake Norman, NC and their children. She is survived by her sister- in-law, Vickie Monroe Guerry of Mount Pleasant, SC and son, Benjamin Thomas Guerry, who benefited from a special relationship with her throughout his life. She was also Aunt June to Amy Rogers (John) and their three sons of Summerville, SC. Mrs. Clark was a graduate of North Charleston High School. She retired from the Naval Supply Center after 30 years of service. She was a former member of The Huguenot Society of SC, a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd in Melbourne, FL., and The Red Hat Society. June loved crocheting and made numerous items for her loved ones and friends. She was an avid reader and loved volunteering with her church. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the following: The Huguenot Society of SC, 138 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
