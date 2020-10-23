1/1
June Louise Blair Reuer passed away at her home on Thur (rolling strikes and spares as) Reuer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Reuer Summerville - June Louise Blair Reuer passed away at her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 just before her 71st birthday. Born in Ashland, Ohio on October 30, 1949, June met and married Jeffery Dean Reuer in Philadelphia on October 17, 1969 while Jeff was serving in the Navy. After living in a number of places, they settled in the Charleston area and raised two sons, Jeremy and Chad Reuer. She was especially close to her grandson, Caleb Dean Reuer of Moncks Corner. June loved animals, including their many dogs, a pot-bellied pig, and a cat named Nevaeh; bowling (rolling strikes and spares as a member of the Monday Morning Seniors for 4 years) and her country. For 12 years, June and Jeff were super-activists for FreedomWorks in Washington, DC, traveling to campaign and promote conservative values in many states. They were organizers for the Goose Creek 9.12 and members of the Berkeley County GOP. She served as a volunteer for the Guardian Ad Litem program for seven years, where she made many friends among the staff and legal counselors. Two years ago June helped build a house in Moncks Corner with Habitat for Humanity, raising the most money for that project. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Moffett, her father Clifford Tedrow; two brothers, Harold Tedrow and John Henry Tedrow, and her half-brother, Paul Blair Senior. Surviving in addition to her husband, Jeff and her sons, Jeremy and Chad and grandson, Caleb are her brother, Duane Tedrow, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her longtime pastor and friend, Roger Wright, will perform her Memorial service at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation Chapel at 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC on Saturday October 24th at 6pm-8pm. She will be buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society or the Berkeley County SPCA. Please visit her tribute page at: www.McAlister-Smith.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved