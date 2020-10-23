June Reuer Summerville - June Louise Blair Reuer passed away at her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 just before her 71st birthday. Born in Ashland, Ohio on October 30, 1949, June met and married Jeffery Dean Reuer in Philadelphia on October 17, 1969 while Jeff was serving in the Navy. After living in a number of places, they settled in the Charleston area and raised two sons, Jeremy and Chad Reuer. She was especially close to her grandson, Caleb Dean Reuer of Moncks Corner. June loved animals, including their many dogs, a pot-bellied pig, and a cat named Nevaeh; bowling (rolling strikes and spares as a member of the Monday Morning Seniors for 4 years) and her country. For 12 years, June and Jeff were super-activists for FreedomWorks in Washington, DC, traveling to campaign and promote conservative values in many states. They were organizers for the Goose Creek 9.12 and members of the Berkeley County GOP. She served as a volunteer for the Guardian Ad Litem program for seven years, where she made many friends among the staff and legal counselors. Two years ago June helped build a house in Moncks Corner with Habitat for Humanity, raising the most money for that project. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Moffett, her father Clifford Tedrow; two brothers, Harold Tedrow and John Henry Tedrow, and her half-brother, Paul Blair Senior. Surviving in addition to her husband, Jeff and her sons, Jeremy and Chad and grandson, Caleb are her brother, Duane Tedrow, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her longtime pastor and friend, Roger Wright, will perform her Memorial service at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation Chapel at 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC on Saturday October 24th at 6pm-8pm. She will be buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society
or the Berkeley County SPCA. Please visit her tribute page at: www.McAlister-Smith.com
