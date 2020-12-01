June Pierce Charleston - June Evelyn Miller Pierce, 88, of Charleston, SC, widow of John Michael Pierce, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 28, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. June was born April 10, 1932 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Richard Elkin Miller and Gertrude Viorde Miller. She worked for Department of Social Services for 30 years. She was a member of the Charleston Rifle Club and was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church. She was a genuine Southern Lady in every sense of the word. Always gracious, soft-spoken, and dignified she exhibited a strong sense of character in every situation. She always had a kind word and generous hospitality to those who came to her home; including especially those of the four-legged variety. In her last years, when she was infirm, she felt she had nothing left to give. However, this may have been when she gave the most. All of those who were close to her experienced her kind words of encouragement, love, and concern - often laced with saucy humor, given with a wink and a nod. We will grieve our loss, but are heartened by the fact that she is with Jesus and loved ones who have passed before her including her older sisters Joyce and Lorraine and beloved husband Michael. We will not say goodbye, but we will meet again on the other side. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Jill Pierce of CA; her nieces, Phyllis A (Robert) Sberna of Summerville, SC, Gayle Bourne of North Charleston, SC, Marquita (Dale) Allen of Charleston, SC and her nephew, Edward Robertson of Pooler, GA. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
