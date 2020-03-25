Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
More Obituaries for Junior Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Junior L. Wall

Junior L. Wall Obituary
Junior L. Wall N. Charleston - The family members of Mr. Junior L. Wall will lay him to rest at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Wall is survived by his wife, Annie Wall; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will acknowledge friends at a later date. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020
