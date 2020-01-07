|
Justin Blaine Bowers Bluffton, SC - Justin Blaine Bowers, 42, of Bluffton, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 3, 2020. His memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Born May 3, 1977 in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the son of Kathy Jordan and Lynn Bowers. He is survived by his two daughters, Abby Grace Bowers and Leah Caroline Bowers both of Mt. Pleasant; mother, Kathy Jordan (Tom Gibbs) of Mount Pleasant, SC; father, Lynn Bowers of Camden, SC; sister, Ashley Bowers Jones (Brad Jones) and niece Holland Jones, all of Mount Pleasant, SC; and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Catterton Bowers. Memorials may be made to Rescued in South Carolina for pet adoption, 1985 Riviera Drive, Suite 103-205, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 //www.stjude.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020