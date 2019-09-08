Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Justin D'Andre Jones

Justin D'Andre Jones Obituary
Justin D'Andre Jones N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Mr. Justin D'Andre Jones, Residence: 8545 Roanoke Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Mr. Jones is the son of Ms. Leigh-Michelle Jones and Mr. Bernard B. Garlington (Everette); brother of Ms. Kierra C. Jones, Mr. Bernard B. Garlington, Jr., Mr. Brandon Garlington, and Ms. Brittaney Tallent; grandson of Mrs. Fredericka B. Jones; and the nephew of Ms. Kimberly M. Jones and Mr. Neil F. Jones. Mr. Jones was a 21 year old student. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019
