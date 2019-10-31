Justine Cato-Smith N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Justine Cato-Smith and those of her children, Shirlene Wigfall, Georgia Walters (Timothy), Isaac Cato (Annie Ruth), Mikel Cato (Debbie), Robert Cato (Donna), Cynthia Cato, Timothy Cato, Keith (Teena) Cato, Garrett Rose (Sheron), Priscilla Cato and the late Rev. Stanley Cato (Cindy) are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00AM at Joshua Missionary Baptist Church, 2482 Fabor Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Mrs. Cato-Smith will repose this evening from 6:00PM-8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountry.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019