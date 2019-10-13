K. Richard Davenport

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. Richard Davenport.
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
First (Scots) Presbyterian Church
53 Meeting Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

K. Richard Davenport Charleston - The funeral service for K. Richard "Dick" Davenport will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be family only. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
funeral home direction icon