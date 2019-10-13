K. Richard Davenport Charleston - The funeral service for K. Richard "Dick" Davenport will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be family only. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 14, 2019