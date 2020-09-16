Kahera Darrow, Sr. Summerville - Kahera Shamick Darrow, Sr., 48, of Summerville, SC, loving husband of Sonda White Darrow, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020 at 3 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Acting pallbearers will be Winston Bachan, Oscar Flow, Frankie Blakeny, Gary Duggins, Marquis Weathers, Roland Walton, Reginald Deas, and Rickey Wright. Kahera was born February 18, 1972 in Harlem, NY. He was a Chemical Operator with DAK of America and was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. In addition to his wife, Sonda Darrow of Summerville, Kahera leaves behind his mother, Annie Darrow; father, Peter Darouse and wife, Patty; sons, Kahera Darrow, Jr. and David White; daughters, Jaze'myn Bowens and Makayla White, all of Summerville; brothers, Mike Phillips of New York, Thaddeus Gadsden of Summerville, and Oscar Flow of New York; sister, Sholorein Briscoe of Texas; mother-in-law, Wilhelmena Parker; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his best friend, Angel, a miniature poodle. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Maggie Phillips. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston