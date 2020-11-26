1/1
Kande Beacham Suchey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kande's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kande Beacham Suchey N. CHARLESTON - Kande Suchey, 50, of North Charleston, SC, wife of George Suchey peacefully passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Kande was born December 25, 1969 in Old Bridge, NJ. She was the daughter of James W. Beacham and Margie Warren Beacham. Kande was a self-described Domestic goddess, a lifelong fan of Mickey Mouse, and was proud of her collection. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, James W. Beacham, Sr., of Charleston; a brother, Christopher Scott Beacham, of Charleston, and a grandson, Carlito Zamudio, of Charleston. She is survived by: her loving husband, George Suchey, of North Charleston; daughters, Samantha Bell and her husband, Dylan, of Summerville, Katie Cales, of Charleston, and Elena Pratt, of Holly Hill; her mother, Margie Warren Beacham, of Keansburg, NJ; two brothers, James W. Beacham, Jr. and his wife, Carole, of Myrtle Beach and Jeffrey K. Beacham and his wife, Jean of Union Beach, NJ; ten beloved grandchildren, Chyanne, Sophia, Pablo, Mariah, Avri, Peyton, Laura, Milo, Haven, and Alana. A memorial service will be announced sometime in the future due to COVID-19 restrictions. Leevy's Funeral Home, 1831 Taylor Street Chapel, Columbia, SC is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leevy's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved