Kande Beacham Suchey N. CHARLESTON - Kande Suchey, 50, of North Charleston, SC, wife of George Suchey peacefully passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Kande was born December 25, 1969 in Old Bridge, NJ. She was the daughter of James W. Beacham and Margie Warren Beacham. Kande was a self-described Domestic goddess, a lifelong fan of Mickey Mouse, and was proud of her collection. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, James W. Beacham, Sr., of Charleston; a brother, Christopher Scott Beacham, of Charleston, and a grandson, Carlito Zamudio, of Charleston. She is survived by: her loving husband, George Suchey, of North Charleston; daughters, Samantha Bell and her husband, Dylan, of Summerville, Katie Cales, of Charleston, and Elena Pratt, of Holly Hill; her mother, Margie Warren Beacham, of Keansburg, NJ; two brothers, James W. Beacham, Jr. and his wife, Carole, of Myrtle Beach and Jeffrey K. Beacham and his wife, Jean of Union Beach, NJ; ten beloved grandchildren, Chyanne, Sophia, Pablo, Mariah, Avri, Peyton, Laura, Milo, Haven, and Alana. A memorial service will be announced sometime in the future due to COVID-19 restrictions. Leevy's Funeral Home, 1831 Taylor Street Chapel, Columbia, SC is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
