1/
Karen Bonita (Curry) Brown
1954 - 2020
Karen Bonita (Curry) Brown KANNAPOLIS, NC - Karen Bonita (Curry) Brown, 66, of Debbie Street, Kannapolis, NC, passed away August 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 3, 1954 in Cabarrus County to Paul Curry and the late Joan Saddler Curry. Karen was educated in the Kannapolis County School System. She was a 1972 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and also a graduate of South Carolina State University. Karen joined the United States Air Force and served in Operation Desert/Shield Storm. She retired from the Air Force in 1996. Karen was a member of Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. She also served as an Advocate for Devita Dialysis, PNC Bank and Piedmont Airlines. Services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 PM, with funeral services at 2:00. Burial will be at National Cemetery in Salisbury on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM Those left to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Larry L. Brown of the home; one daughter, Adrienne Simpson (Montea Grier) of Kannapolis, NC; one son, Anthony L. Simpson of Polkton, NC; two grandchildren, Samantha Brewer and Matai Grier; father, Paul Curry of Kannapolis, NC; one sister, Cathy Jefferson of Kannapolis, NC; one brother, Wendell Curry of Kannapolis, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Brown Family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Ministries
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Ministries
AUG
18
Burial
10:00 AM
National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-8646
