In Loving Memory Of KAREN BROOKS FLANIGAN Nov. 3, 1962 ~ Oct. 10, 2014 Only God knows how our hearts cry out for you. Never a day goes by that we do not long to see you. If tears could build a stairway And memories a lane, We would walk right up to Heaven And bring you home again. But we know that you are with God and we will see you again But until that time comes for each of us, oh wonderful memories of you will sustain us. In Lovingly Memories Dad and Mom, Ron and Betty Brooks, brother Ronald Steven Brooks, two daughters Nicole Scurry and Brooke Flanigan Salais, three grandchildren Josh, Emma and Ben.



