In Loving Memory of Karen Ranea Haun Nov. 2, 1954 ~ Dec. 3, 2018 Karen was the perfect example of what a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend can be. Honest in every aspect of her life, she consistently did the right thing no matter the situation and was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. Karen served as a true inspiration to everyone she met and is missed deeply by her family, friends, and the parish community at St. Claire of Assisi Catholic Church.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
