Karen Kelly Simmons Summerville - Karen Kelly Simmons was born in Summerville on April 26, 1956 to the parents of Johnathan Lacy and Kathryn Kelly Simmons. She graduated from Summerville High School in 1974 and then furthered her education by obtaining a degree in Allied Health Science from the MUSC. Later in life she earned a BA in Business from Charleston Southern. All services will be at the graveside on Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery. No reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen's name may be made to Dorchester Paws SPCA, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483, or Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Karen had a passion for the Summerville Greenwave, Clemson Tigers and animals, especially her cats. Although she never had children of her own, she loved Hannah Simmons (niece) as she would a granddaughter and Max and Riley Simmons (nephews) as grandsons. She was trusting of most everyone and took joy in helping any person or animal in need. She was never shy and loved to be involved in activities as can be attested by her many friends. She will be dearly missed. Karen is survived by her brother Jonathan Michael Simmons (Lee) and much loved uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019