Karen Lee Ward MCCLELLANVILLE, SC - Karen Lee Ward, 66, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her McClellanville home. Given the current state of the world, the celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Karen was born in Charleston, the second of four children, to Norris Jennings Ward and Gwendolyn Romelle Barrineau Ward. She grew up on the beaches of Sullivan's Island, graduated from Gen. William Moultrie High School and went on to earn a business degree from the University of South Carolina. After graduating from college, she returned home to work for the family business, Gwynn's of Mount Pleasant, established and formerly owned by her parents. She devoted over twenty years of her life as a lead women's wear buyer and store manager at Gwynn's. Karen was a fixture in the store and was loved by employees and customers alike for her cute and quirky personality. In 1992, after leaving Gwynn's, Karen along with her husband Carl and her brother, Andy, built and opened The Island Boy Market and Cafe on Sullivan's Island which they ran together. She also served as the manager of the Sandpiper Apartments, a Ward family property and her favorite place in the world, from 1983 to 2006. In 1992 she married Carl Edward Moore in her parents' Sullivan's Island home. Of her many successes, she would consider their two children, Norris Aubrey Moore and Carl Lee Moore, her greatest and most adored accomplishments. Karen was a creature of habit. She was shy and quiet by nature but never missed a chance to surround herself with the people she loved. She loved pickles and Snickers bars. She loved to reread old books and could curl up and watch the same sappy movie a dozen times. She will be remembered best for her off tune renditions of "Happy Birthday" and will be pictured easiest by those that love her with her hair pulled back tight, sitting on a screened porch, smoking a menthol cigarette, with a half watered down Pepsi in hand. Karen was kind, she was funny, she was imperfect and she was loved. In addition to her husband, Carl, two children, Aubrey and Lee, and parents, Gwen and Norris, Karen is survived by her brother, Norris Andrew (Andy) Ward of McClellanville, two sisters, Lynn Ward of Mt. Pleasant and Ann Ward Burris (Steve) of Charleston, numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and a great-niece. In lieu of sending flowers, her family requests that gardenias, Karen's favorite, be planted somewhere special or a donation in memory of her may be made to the American Red Cross as she was once a Candy Striper. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020