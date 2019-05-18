Karen Louise Martin Stacy Summerville - Karen Louise Martin Stacy, 70, of Summerville, South Carolina, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held at the graveside on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, at 10:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Karen was born November 8, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Carlton Early Martin and Ruth Louise Sineath Martin. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. God and family were the most important things in her life. She is survived by her son, Tommy Priester and his wife Shelley of Summerville, SC; her daughters, Natalie Cordray of Hanahan, SC, and Ruth Cordray of Summerville, SC; her brothers, Carlton Martin and his wife Jane of Chapin, SC, and Byron Martin of Summerville, SC; her sister, Lynnette Spires and her husband Charles of Chapin, SC; five grandchildren, Tayor Priester and his wife Gracen, Brittany Priester, Dylan White, Walker White, and Trey Priester; and one great-grandson, Tucker Priester. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary