Karen Lynn (Hill) Bass
Karen Lynn Hill Bass PINOPOLIS, SC - After a long hospital stay, Karen Bass passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 18, 2020. Karen was a native of Berkeley County and a graduate of Berkeley High School. She was the founder of Canterbury Originals in Moncks Corner, which was later moved to Virginia Beach Virginia. Her talent for sewing and design was unlimited. She loved writing, gardening flowers, and vegetables, and enjoyed watching birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Hill, her mother, Doris Goldman, and her son, Barry Bass. She is survived by her daughters, Ashley Richardson and her husband, Jeffry, Dahlonega Georgia, Jennifer Starling and her husband, Ken of Brooklet Georgia, Allie Pruitt of Pinopolis, and her son, Brent Bass of Pinopolis. Her partner of many years, James (Jimmy) Dehay, two brothers, Gene Hill and Timothy Hill of Cordesville., a friend and sister of the heart, Mary Wilson of Moncks Corner, and ten grandchildren. The Celebration of life will be held at The Arch, 108 West Main Street, on November 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Changing Lives Ministries, Women's Center 470 Reid Hill Road Moncks Corner S.C. 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Arch
