Karen Marie Hilty LANCASTER, SC - Karen Marie Hilty, 73, of Lancaster, SC and formerly Kiawah Island, SC, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born on August 3, 1947 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Julia Kaucheck and the late Joesph Kaucheck. Karen was a graduate of both Kent State University (Bachelor's in Education and Psychology) and University of Akron (Master's in Clinical Psychology). She began her career as a physical education educator and a therapist. She continued as a successful entrepreneur, business owner, saleswoman, and realtor. These are just a few of the many accomplishments that Karen has achieved during her lifetime. In 1990, karen co-founded a small real estate investment company, Kareg Enterprises. Sime 2001, Karen also worked as a Realtor and Office Mamager of the Kiawah Seabrook Group and of Dune Properies. In addition to her hard-work ethic, Karen was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. She loved competing! She had a passion for aviation, one that she enthusiastically shared with her son. Karen also loved the arts and traveling. She shared many excellent adventures traveling across the globe with her best friend, Regina, family, and friends. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Johns Island, SC before her move to Lancaster. A vast appreciation for nature, one of Karen's favorite places to be was on Kiawah Island where she was a member of the Kiawah Island Club and spent early mornings as part of the Island's Turtle Patrol. Vibrant and outgoing, Karen never met a stranger. She lived her life to the fullest and valued quality and fullness of life over anything. She will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Survivors include her mother, Julia Kaucheck of Twinsburg, OH; brother, Joseph Kaucheck of Union City, CA; son, Kenneth "Chad" Hilty and wife, Sarah of Greensboro, NC; granddaughter, Ashley. A Celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
