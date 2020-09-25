Karen Perkins Charleston - Karen Jean Perkins, 67, of Charleston, SC, beloved wife of 45 years to Thomas Perkins, received her angel wings on September 22, 2020 at Roper Hospital, Charleston and joined her parents, Henry K. and Betty (Cannady) Hunter. She died peacefully while holding her sister's hand. Karen was employed as an accountant by General Diesel for over 20 years. Surviving, in addition to her husband, include step-daughter, Christine (Steve) Helget, step-son, Thomas H., Jr. (Shelly) Perkins, one sister, Phyllis (Butch) Cooper, four step-grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, and three grandnieces. Also surviving are numerous cousins and friends. Karen leaves behind her furry baby, Emmitt. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412. Memorial donations may be made to Lowcountry Animal Rescue, PO Box 952, Ladson, SC 29456-0952. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
