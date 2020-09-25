1/
Karen Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Perkins Charleston - Karen Jean Perkins, 67, of Charleston, SC, beloved wife of 45 years to Thomas Perkins, received her angel wings on September 22, 2020 at Roper Hospital, Charleston and joined her parents, Henry K. and Betty (Cannady) Hunter. She died peacefully while holding her sister's hand. Karen was employed as an accountant by General Diesel for over 20 years. Surviving, in addition to her husband, include step-daughter, Christine (Steve) Helget, step-son, Thomas H., Jr. (Shelly) Perkins, one sister, Phyllis (Butch) Cooper, four step-grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, and three grandnieces. Also surviving are numerous cousins and friends. Karen leaves behind her furry baby, Emmitt. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412. Memorial donations may be made to Lowcountry Animal Rescue, PO Box 952, Ladson, SC 29456-0952. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved