Karen Polk
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Polk Charleston - Karen Crews Polk passed peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by family on June 6, 2020 in Charleston, SC. She was 60 years old. Ms. Polk was born August 9, 1959 in Moultrie, GA to her parents Bill and Rachel Monk Crews. She was a graduate of Middleton High School, Class of 1977. During her lifetime, Karen was a dedicated mother, wife, daughter and sister. She was a bright light in the dark with a glass-half-full outlook on life. A truly selfless, kind and caring woman. Ms. Polk is survived by her mother, Rachel Crews of Charleston, SC; her sister, Barbara Musgrove (Randy) of Navasota, TX; her son, Shane Sick (Katie) of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Kimberley Sick Walton (Paul) of Ladson, SC; six grandchildren, Meaghan, Brooklyn, Haylee, Sean, Paul James and Brayden as well as her niece, Corrine Wright (Zack) and nephew, Travis Musgrove. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James K. Polk of Charleston, SC and her father, William Crews of Charleston, SC. A private memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 11th at the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved