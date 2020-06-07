Karen Polk Charleston - Karen Crews Polk passed peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by family on June 6, 2020 in Charleston, SC. She was 60 years old. Ms. Polk was born August 9, 1959 in Moultrie, GA to her parents Bill and Rachel Monk Crews. She was a graduate of Middleton High School, Class of 1977. During her lifetime, Karen was a dedicated mother, wife, daughter and sister. She was a bright light in the dark with a glass-half-full outlook on life. A truly selfless, kind and caring woman. Ms. Polk is survived by her mother, Rachel Crews of Charleston, SC; her sister, Barbara Musgrove (Randy) of Navasota, TX; her son, Shane Sick (Katie) of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Kimberley Sick Walton (Paul) of Ladson, SC; six grandchildren, Meaghan, Brooklyn, Haylee, Sean, Paul James and Brayden as well as her niece, Corrine Wright (Zack) and nephew, Travis Musgrove. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James K. Polk of Charleston, SC and her father, William Crews of Charleston, SC. A private memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 11th at the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.