Karen Pritchard Waylett Mt. Pleasant - Karen Pritchard Waylett, 65, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Thomas Robert Brydon Waylett entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 16, 2020. Her private Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Born September 19, 1954m in Hickory, North Carolina, Karen was the daughter of the late James Tony Pritchard and Iris Poarch Pritchard. Prior to retiring, Karen worked for Avis Rent A Car. She started as a rental sales agent in Charlotte, NC. She quickly worked her way up the ranks, moving first into sales, then sales training. She then became a district, regional and national manager before accepting a position as VP of Sales Development and Training. She had a very illustrious career over 18 years with Avis and was well known for her work ethic and problem solving skills. After retiring, she and Tom moved from New York City to Kiawah Island, SC, to pursue their passion for golf and entertaining family and friends and enjoying their beloved poodles, Louie and Sophie. Karen will be remembered for many of her life's accomplishments, but most of all for her generosity. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, great aunt, and to so many a great friend. She is survived by her sister, Pamela P. Hartley and husband, Steve, of Florence, SC; two nephews, Christopher Gaines and wife, Allyson, of Morehead City, NC; and Taylor Gaines of Chandler, AZ, three great-nephews, Brody Gaines, Davis Gaines, and Easton Gaines, all of Moorehead City, NC. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Breast Center, at 1930 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston, SC 29414 or Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
