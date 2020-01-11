|
Karin Stefanie Kuester Charleston, SC - Karin Stefanie Kuester, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Karl Heinz Kuester entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 11, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St., at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Karin was born July 16, 1941 in Cologne, Germany, daughter of the late Julius Westhof and Maria Ritzenhof Westhof. Karin was private secretary to one of the owners of Germany's largest insurance corporation and prior to her retirement, she was secretary to the President of the Confederation of German Industry. She attended Grace Church Cathedral. Karin is survived by her husband, Karl Heinz Kuester of Charleston, SC; one son, Karl Kuester Jr. of Charleston, SC and two grandchildren, Ella Reese Kuester and Anna Maria Kuester. She was preceded in death by her brother Reinhold Westhof. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020