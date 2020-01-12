Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Karin Stefanie Kuester

Karin Stefanie Kuester Obituary
Karin Stefanie Kuester Charleston - The Funeral Service for Karin Stefanie Kuester will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020
