Karl Lee Burnell COLUMBIA, SC - Mr. Karl Lee Burnell, husband of Dionne C. Burnell, departed his life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Columbia, SC. Mr. Burnell was the father of First Master Sgt. Karl Lee Burnell, Jr., Crystal US Air Force, First Lt. Chante Burnell, US Army and Ashley Elmore Larry; grandfather of six grandchildren; brother of Harry-Cheryl, Shirley B. Jones, Allen-Catherine, Leroy-Gloria, John, Andre-Shawna, and a host of nieces, nephews and family. Viewing Monday, October 5 from 2-6 pm at Leevy's Funeral Home. Graveside burial October 6 at 2pm at Fort Jackson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Leevy's Funeral Home, 1831 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 803-771-7799. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston