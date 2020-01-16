|
Karon Hopkins N. Charleston The relatives and friends of Ms. Karon Hopkins are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Hopkins is survived by her children, Jesse, Charles, Jr. and William; father, Douglas M. Hopkins, Jr.; siblings, Douglas, III, Jucette and Jonathon Hopkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Gillins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020