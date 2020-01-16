Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
1561 Mosstree Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Karon Hopkins Obituary
Karon Hopkins N. Charleston The relatives and friends of Ms. Karon Hopkins are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Hopkins is survived by her children, Jesse, Charles, Jr. and William; father, Douglas M. Hopkins, Jr.; siblings, Douglas, III, Jucette and Jonathon Hopkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Gillins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
