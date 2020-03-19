Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Kasaundre L. Jenkins

Kasaundre L. Jenkins N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Kasaundre L. Jenkins are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Jenkins is survived by son, Kairo; mother, Ulanda (Vincent); father, George Pinckney; step-father, Damon Jenkins; brothers, Cedric Jenkins and DeVonn Sparks; sister, Octavia Jenkins; grandparents; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
