Kate Cook Clinton, SC - Mrs. Lillie Kate Barnes Cook, 82, of National Health Care in Clinton, South Carolina, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Born September 28, 1937 in Hampton, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James S. Barnes and Phoebe Chesser Williams Barnes. She was a 1955 graduate of Wade Hampton High School. She worked until retirement as an office manager and bookkeeper at various local businesses. She was a member of Sandy Run Baptist Church in Crocketville, South Carolina. She loved working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grands. Kate enjoyed cooking for her family and others. She also loved the beach, especially camping with family and friends, and country music. Kate is survived by her son, Danny and his wife, Hunt of Clinton, South Carolina and her daughter, Diane Howe of Charleston, South Carolina and her sister, Marie Crider of Cope South Carolina. She is also survived by five grandchildren and spouses: Dan and Holly Cook of Clinton; Robert and Katie Cook, Will and Hannah Cook, Taylor and Virginia Cook, all of Greenville, South Carolina, and Katelyn and Caleb Weathers of Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was a proud great-grandmother of seven, Maggie, Emily, Lilly Kate, Ellis, McKinley, Carmen and Dalton. Kate was predeceased by her husband of over fifty years, Olin"Buck" Cook, and her son, Randy and grandson Robbie Cook. Also, she was predeceased by five sisters: Annie Jarrell, Addie Mae Gooding, Betty Freeman, Ruth Rivers, and Margie Herndon; and four brothers: Ezzie Williams, Campbell "Camel" Barnes, Tippy Barnes, and Frank Barnes. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery at 11:30am. The service will be conducted by Reverend Paul Reid and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will be immediately after the service at the graveside. Memorials may be sent to Hampton Primitive Baptist Church, 540 Co-Op Road, Hampton, SC 29924 or Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery, 540 Co-Op Road, Hampton, SC 29924. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
