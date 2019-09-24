Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine Evans (Kitty) May. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katharine (Kitty) Evans May CHADDS FORD, PA - Katharine (Kitty) Evans May of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania and Charleston, South Carolina died peacefully on September 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January 1931, Kitty is survived by her son, Charles L. Reese, IV (Sarah) and her grandchildren, Ashley and Charles. She is predeceased by her husbands, Charles Lee Reese, III and Irenee duPont May, her son Douglas Reese and her parents Elwyn Evans and Mary Boyd Evans. Kitty was a born artist, a water color painter, a garden designer and a gourmet chef. She not only restored numerous historical houses, but she was a major force behind the restoration of Wilmington's Grand Opera House in the 1970s. Carol Hoffecker, a leading historian, described the restoration as "the most spectacularly successful restoration effort in Wilmington history." At the first Grand Gala in 1976, Eugene Ormandy remarked that the Grand was one of the most acoustically sound buildings in which he performed. With a vibrant personality and sharp intellect, Kitty had a special gift of bringing people together and creating true families of friends from everywhere. She was an unflagging cheerleader for her nieces and nephews, step children and step grandchildren. Filled with endless energy, Kitty's generous and loving spirit will remain with us always. A service will be held at the duPont Family Chapel, 215 Buck Road, Greenville, Delaware on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at Christ Church Parish House. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19806, www.thedch.org or to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19804, www.faithfulfriends.us For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019

