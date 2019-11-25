Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Katherine Coveney Tucker Obituary
Katherine Coveney Tucker Summerville - Katherine Arlene Coveney Tucker, 81, of Summerville, wife of Julian R. Tucker, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11 to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 12 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted. Katherine was born of September 25, 1938 in Parris Island, SC, daughter of the late Joseph Oliver and Gladys H. Coveney. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and loved her job as a teacher's aide at Summerville High School with special needs children. Katherine was a prayer warrior and she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors including her husband Julian are: three children: Arlene Tucker Wyrick, John O. Tucker (Kathy) and Julie Tucker Owens (Danny) all of Summerville; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one daughter: Cheryl Elaine Bondurant; two granddaughters: Britney Tucker and Rebecca Wyrick; and one sister: Lena "Pam" Permelia Coveney. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
