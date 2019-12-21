|
Katherine Porcher Robertson Romanosky Charleston - Katherine Porcher Robertson Romanosky passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on November 24, 1933 to parents Walter Davant Robertson and Dorothy Mae Knight Robertson, both deceased. She was the youngest of four siblings, graduated from St. Andrews High School in 1952, and worked at SCE&G for six years. In 1958, she wed Peter James Romanosky, Jr. who passed away in 2008 after 50 years of marriage. She was a member of the French Huguenot Society and a charter member of Ashley River Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Joan Romanosky (husband Dan Cotton) of Richardson, Texas and Nancy Romanosky Freshwater (husband Kevin Freshwater, daughters Megan and Faith Freshwater) of North Charleston, SC. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents, and her three brothers Walter Davant Robertson, Miles Porcher Robertson, and Bruce Wilson Robertson. Friends and family are invited to attend the burial of the ashes Friday, December 27, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m.. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of SC Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or, Pet Helpers 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019