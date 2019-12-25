|
Katherine Porcher Robertson Romanosky Charleston - Friends and family of Katherine Porcher Robertson Romanosky are invited to attend the burial of the ashes Friday, December 27, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m.. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of SC Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or, Pet Helpers 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019