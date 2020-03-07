|
|
Katherine Repinski MT. PLEASANT - Katherine Repinski, age 68, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away peacefully February 11th, 2020 at home. Katherine was born June 10th, 1951 in Flint Michigan to Wallace and Mary Repinski. She was the youngest of two children. Kathi attended Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan. She graduated from Western Michigan University, where she was class president, and played in the Bronco Marching band. She pursued gratudate studies at the University of Detroit. Upon graduation, Kathi worked for General Motors and Electronic Data Systems in the Detroit area. She married Henry Clay Furches in December 1987 and resided in Bloomfield Hills, relocating several times for work, in Florida, Ohio and Maryland, eventually settling in Davidson, NC and retiring from Ingersoll Rand in 2019. Kathi loved classical music and the symphony. She was a devoted supporter of opera, theatre and literature. She was a former member of the Wagner Society of Washington D C. She adored her adopted shelter pets. Kathi is survived by her brother, Dennis (Sharon) of St. Louis, MO and her former spouse, Clay Furches of Cornelius, NC, her step-son, Jonathan (Michelle) and their daughter Emma of Cornelius, NC, Lee (Amy) Furches and children Sarah, Erin, and Jacqueline of Alexandria, Virginia, and Claire (Robert) Shults and Logan of Atlanta . She leaves behind many friends and colleagues. Her cremains will be interred privately in Charleston, SC. A memorial services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 11 AM. The service will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society or a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020