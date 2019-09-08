Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. Atlanta , GA 30341 (770)-451-4999 Funeral service 3:00 PM Greenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Kitty" Stock Jacobs ATLANTA, GA - Katherine Stock Jacobs, of Atlanta, passed away Aug. 30, 2019. Katherine, affectionately known as "Kitty," was born in Rome, Ga., June 21, 1931. She went to college at the University of Georgia, majored in business, and met the love of her life, Harris Jacobs. They were married in 1952 and settled in Atlanta. This beautiful marriage lasted for 41 years until Harris' untimely death in December of 1993. Kitty spent years devoting her time to raising her family, and volunteering in many organizations, including Hadassah, the Marcus Jewish Community Center, Cancer Foundation of Georgia, Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, March of Dimes, the Harris Jacobs Dream Run, and Reach to Recovery. She was a long-standing member of the Ahavath Achim Synagogue. She always said "G-d spared me for a reason so that I could help others." Kitty worked in sales and as a tour guide for Guidelines Atlanta in the 1970s, worked as a sales assistant at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart, as a poll manager in Dekalb County, and as the "candy lady" and greeter at Kroger on Lavista Road. Kitty was an inspiration for so many friends and family. She had a tremendous capacity for love and strength, which she offered to others even during her times of personal struggle. One quote that you could hear often was "my shoulders are big and broad if you need anything or anyone to talk to." She was "ready to join Daddy once the angel got off of his lap." Kitty left behind her three adoring children and their spouses, Faye (John) Kent, Marsha (Larry) Freudenberg, and Charles (Delia, of blessed memory) Jacobs. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lynn (Drew), Jessie (Ken), Cara (Kathy), Stephen (Nika), and Brian (Alex); four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. The funeral service was held Sept. 1 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Harris Jacobs Dream Run at the MJCCA. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Visit our guestbook at



Katherine "Kitty" Stock Jacobs ATLANTA, GA - Katherine Stock Jacobs, of Atlanta, passed away Aug. 30, 2019. Katherine, affectionately known as "Kitty," was born in Rome, Ga., June 21, 1931. She went to college at the University of Georgia, majored in business, and met the love of her life, Harris Jacobs. They were married in 1952 and settled in Atlanta. This beautiful marriage lasted for 41 years until Harris' untimely death in December of 1993. Kitty spent years devoting her time to raising her family, and volunteering in many organizations, including Hadassah, the Marcus Jewish Community Center, Cancer Foundation of Georgia, Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, March of Dimes, the Harris Jacobs Dream Run, and Reach to Recovery. She was a long-standing member of the Ahavath Achim Synagogue. She always said "G-d spared me for a reason so that I could help others." Kitty worked in sales and as a tour guide for Guidelines Atlanta in the 1970s, worked as a sales assistant at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart, as a poll manager in Dekalb County, and as the "candy lady" and greeter at Kroger on Lavista Road. Kitty was an inspiration for so many friends and family. She had a tremendous capacity for love and strength, which she offered to others even during her times of personal struggle. One quote that you could hear often was "my shoulders are big and broad if you need anything or anyone to talk to." She was "ready to join Daddy once the angel got off of his lap." Kitty left behind her three adoring children and their spouses, Faye (John) Kent, Marsha (Larry) Freudenberg, and Charles (Delia, of blessed memory) Jacobs. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lynn (Drew), Jessie (Ken), Cara (Kathy), Stephen (Nika), and Brian (Alex); four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. The funeral service was held Sept. 1 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Harris Jacobs Dream Run at the MJCCA. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close